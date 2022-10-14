Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,276. Ooma has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

