Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.26. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.