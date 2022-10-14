Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.