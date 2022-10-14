Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $15.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.31.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

