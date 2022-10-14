Opus Investment Management Inc. Invests $446,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.92 on Friday, hitting $301.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,279. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

