Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,245. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.