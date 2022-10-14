Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.35. 15,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 723% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

