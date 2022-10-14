Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $2.92 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Orbler has a market cap of $594.01 million and $3.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00015240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

