O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 7.7% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $87,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $737.03. 5,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $714.02 and its 200 day moving average is $676.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

