Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Shares Up 4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. 387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Orica Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

About Orica

(Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.