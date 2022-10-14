Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Orion Oyj stock remained flat at $20.11 during trading on Thursday. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj ( OTCMKTS:ORINY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $302.27 million for the quarter.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

