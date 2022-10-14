Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Trading Up ∞

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Orla Mining

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$255,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$825,048.33.

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.