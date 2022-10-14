Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $264.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

