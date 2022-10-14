Osmosis Price Tops $1.19 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00006192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Osmosis has a total market cap of $336.02 million and $15.58 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

