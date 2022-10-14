Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OTIC. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Price Performance

OTIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 94,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,785. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.