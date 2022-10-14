Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Price Performance
Shares of OTTR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.