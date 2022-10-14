Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.07.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after buying an additional 444,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 419,593 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after buying an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after buying an additional 317,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

