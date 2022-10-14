Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $85.51 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

