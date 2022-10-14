Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Hits $12.82 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $205,816.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,635.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00264768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00122773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00730985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00559506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00256169 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,287,496 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxen (OXEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Oxen has a current supply of 60,279,300. The last known price of Oxen is 0.21211019 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $224,416.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oxen.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

