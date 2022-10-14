Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG stock traded up GBX 41.60 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,887.60 ($22.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,648. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2,755.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,600 ($19.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,830 ($34.20). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,992.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,092.23.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

In other news, insider Gavin Hill purchased 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($26.64) per share, for a total transaction of £18,918.90 ($22,859.96). Insiders bought 880 shares of company stock worth $1,936,241 in the last 90 days.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

