PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PACCAR by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Stock Up 1.9 %

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

