PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.64.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

