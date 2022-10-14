Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.65. 5,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,154. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

