Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 3,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

