Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.5 %
PAAS stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.59.
Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
