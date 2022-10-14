Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$31.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.5 %

PAAS stock traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.59.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.