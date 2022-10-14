Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.
Paramount Group Price Performance
NYSE PGRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 17,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.53.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Group
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
