Pariax LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pariax LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 7.3% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 93,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,681. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

