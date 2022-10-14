PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.0867 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $734,090.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.33 or 0.27511747 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010745 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.