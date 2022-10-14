Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $328.37. 52,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

