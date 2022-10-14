Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $2,631,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,692.13 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,873.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,514.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

