Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

