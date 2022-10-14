Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $128.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

