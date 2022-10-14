Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

