Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.48.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

