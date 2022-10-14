Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,249 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

