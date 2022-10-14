Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.

