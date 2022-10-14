Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $155.13. 357,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

