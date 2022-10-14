Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 792 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.69. 84,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.