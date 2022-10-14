Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

