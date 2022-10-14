Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

PTNR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

