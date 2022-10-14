Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
