Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,799,000 after acquiring an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,510. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

