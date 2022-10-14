Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,168,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,518,000 after purchasing an additional 692,990 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GSUS traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.27.

