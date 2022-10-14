Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after acquiring an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.78. 15,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,040. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

