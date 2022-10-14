Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,710. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

