Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,997,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,545,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.45. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,382. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.