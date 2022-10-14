Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.12. 199,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.