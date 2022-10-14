Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. 14,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

