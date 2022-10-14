Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $313.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

