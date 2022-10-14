Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 3198298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $34,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.