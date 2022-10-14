Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 51.7% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 45,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.0% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.